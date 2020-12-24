Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.75. Jianpu Technology shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,192 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,991,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 37.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 85,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

