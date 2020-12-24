JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 80.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. InMode’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.