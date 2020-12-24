JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,822 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

