Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 3,022,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,252,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $430.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

