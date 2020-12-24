Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.25

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 237598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

