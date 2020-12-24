Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $62.17 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005683 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $62.17 million and $25.26 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,698,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

