KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.54

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KZMYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

