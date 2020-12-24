KeyCorp Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $210.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $187.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

