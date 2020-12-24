Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.90.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

