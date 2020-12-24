Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) Shares Gap Up to $78.85

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.85, but opened at $82.40. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 574,321 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The stock has a market cap of £128.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

