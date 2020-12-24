Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

