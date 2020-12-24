Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

