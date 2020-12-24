Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Knight Equity lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.