Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Knight Equity lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.
KNX opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.