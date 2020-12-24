Kopin (KOPN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2020 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

12/18/2020 – Kopin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

12/9/2020 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

12/8/2020 – Kopin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

11/7/2020 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

KOPN stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Kopin Co alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.