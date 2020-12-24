Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $634.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

