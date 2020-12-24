Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 12.9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.30 and last traded at $134.45. 5,496,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,827,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $918,472.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,876,367.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,595 shares of company stock valued at $63,528,105.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

