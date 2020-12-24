Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $125.11. 2,812,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,835,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.45.

Specifically, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,315 shares of company stock worth $96,988,073 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

