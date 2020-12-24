LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,276,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingTree by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.47.

LendingTree stock opened at $276.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.73 and a beta of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

