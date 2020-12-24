Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 76,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lingo Media had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

