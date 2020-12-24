LINKA (LINKA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,672.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $52,672.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00331225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

