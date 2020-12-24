Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $87,921.19

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $87,921.19 and approximately $17.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131,831.10 or 5.65429650 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013014 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

