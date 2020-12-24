Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 8%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 22,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

