Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Up 0.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 167,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Logiq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

