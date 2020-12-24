Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.14

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.14 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 42411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

