Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,047 shares of company stock worth $43,359,252 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lyft by 35,942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lyft by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 722,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

