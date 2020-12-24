Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Receives $90.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGLN. Stephens raised Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,149,150.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,052 shares of company stock worth $3,759,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 2,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

