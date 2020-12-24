Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.90

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.90 and last traded at $107.42, with a volume of 1253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after acquiring an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

