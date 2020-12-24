Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.00. Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £605,652.60 and a P/E ratio of -10.03.

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

