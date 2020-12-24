Mario J. Gabelli Buys 125,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00.
- On Thursday, November 19th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $11,290.00.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
