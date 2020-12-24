Markel (NYSE:MKL) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Financial Contrast

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 5.29% 2.41% 0.68% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

68.7% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Markel and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel currently has a consensus target price of $1,133.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markel and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.43 $1.79 billion $38.91 25.43 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.19 $15.36 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

Markel beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides healthcare, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including management and technology consulting, behavioral healthcare, and retail intelligence. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

