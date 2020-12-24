Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.