Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $882.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

