Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Up 9.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.22. 520,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 77,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

