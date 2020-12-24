Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) Shares Down 12.3%

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 956,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 181,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Medipharm Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)

MediPharm Labs Corp. primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products.

