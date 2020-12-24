Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Up 26.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s stock price was up 26.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 129,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 56,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

