Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

NYSE:MTB opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

