Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

