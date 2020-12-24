Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after buying an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,490,139 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 911,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

