Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

