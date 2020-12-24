Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $227,000 Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.05 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.