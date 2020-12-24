Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $227,000 Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.05 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.