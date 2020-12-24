Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $239,000 Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 539,516 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 720.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.