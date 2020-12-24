Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

