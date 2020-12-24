Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Trading Up 0.3%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.57 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.57 ($0.32). Approximately 14,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,105,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

