MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

