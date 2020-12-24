MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of MOFG opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

