Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.20. Approximately 1,093,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 790,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,087. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mimecast by 44.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

