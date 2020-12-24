Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $3,715.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for about $309.62 or 0.01322239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,605 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

