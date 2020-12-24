Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $14.33 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $14.33 or 0.00060916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $18,004.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00136658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00672966 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00151566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00369934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 160,517 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

