MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Shares Gap Down to $754.00

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $754.00, but opened at $726.00. MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) shares last traded at $746.00, with a volume of 21,150 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 687.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25.

In other MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40). Also, insider Leanne Johnson bought 498 shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £2,714.10 ($3,545.99).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

