Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.61). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,673. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.